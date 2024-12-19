Previous
What Do You Mean, You Want Your Coat? by spanishliz
Photo 954

What Do You Mean, You Want Your Coat?

Apparently, Karnet wasn't ready for my visit to end quite yet. He was also sitting on my reusable shopping bags. He's a sweetheart.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags
LOL! Great expression!
December 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
😀 great expression
December 20th, 2024  
