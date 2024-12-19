Sign up
Previous
Photo 954
What Do You Mean, You Want Your Coat?
Apparently, Karnet wasn't ready for my visit to end quite yet. He was also sitting on my reusable shopping bags. He's a sweetheart.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6521
photos
48
followers
60
following
261% complete
View this month »
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
1272
1285
2399
953
1273
954
2400
1286
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th December 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
cat
,
coat
,
karnet
Mags
ace
LOL! Great expression!
December 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
😀 great expression
December 20th, 2024
