Previous
Photo 957
Downtown, Early Evening
This was on the way home from my friend's open house, with my sister driving.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd December 2024 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
downtown
,
decorations
,
belleville
,
front street
Mags
ace
A very pretty street shot!
December 23rd, 2024
