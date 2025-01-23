Sign up
Photo 969
Snowy Chair
Another pic from my neighbour's yard during this morning's snowfall.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd January 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
chair
Mags
ace
How lovely!
January 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 24th, 2025
