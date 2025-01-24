Previous
Snow and Blue Sky by spanishliz
Snow and Blue Sky

Bright and sunny today but still cold
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
January 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Pretty capture with the snow in the branches.
January 25th, 2025  
