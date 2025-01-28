Sign up
Previous
Photo 973
Duke
Duke was taking his human for a walk this morning, but they were keeping it short because it is still really cold.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th January 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
duke
Mags
ace
Aww! So sweet! He's up to his knees in snow. =)
January 29th, 2025
