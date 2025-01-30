Sign up
Photo 975
Snowscape Two
The wind has blown most of the snow off this lawn, leaving frozen hummocks of grass poking through.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th January 2025 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
lawn
