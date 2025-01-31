Previous
New Cat in the Neighbourhood by spanishliz
Photo 976

New Cat in the Neighbourhood

This cutie was wandering in my backyard today, and sitting on my deck for awhile. Looks well fed, so I'm guessing he has a home. (Photo taken through window.)
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice capture!
January 31st, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam He sat there quite awhile, but didn't want to look at me.
January 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely mystical capture
January 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact