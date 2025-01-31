Sign up
Previous
Photo 976
New Cat in the Neighbourhood
This cutie was wandering in my backyard today, and sitting on my deck for awhile. Looks well fed, so I'm guessing he has a home. (Photo taken through window.)
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st January 2025 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cat
,
deck
Mags
ace
Nice capture!
January 31st, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
He sat there quite awhile, but didn't want to look at me.
January 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely mystical capture
January 31st, 2025
