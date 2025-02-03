Sign up
Photo 979
Outside My Window (Again!)
It has been snowing for awhile, and is almost dark, but it seems to have worked.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3
2
iPhone Fun
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
3rd February 2025 5:36pm
Public
snow
,
window
,
winter
,
rose of sharon
Mags
ace
Beautiful snow covered branches.
February 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful tones
February 4th, 2025
