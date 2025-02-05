Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 981
Brrr!
Quick selfie whilst I was outside in the cold for a couple of minutes. Tagging for the current People challenge.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6623
photos
48
followers
60
following
268% complete
View this month »
974
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
Latest from all albums
2438
978
979
2439
2440
980
981
2441
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th February 2025 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cold
,
bw
,
selfie
,
people-37
Mags
ace
Nice selfie!
February 5th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks! 😻
February 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close