Where Have You Been? by spanishliz
Where Have You Been?

I thought the pigeons had given up, as I've been putting out peanuts daily, but have been less regular with the birdseed. As it happens, they are still lurking and this one was pretty insistent that I'd better feed them.
8th February 2025

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
