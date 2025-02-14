Sign up
Photo 990
Food!
Three pigeons were waiting for me when I came home from going for coffee with my sister.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
bird
,
flight
,
flying
,
peanuts
,
pigeon
