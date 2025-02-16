Sign up
Photo 991
Still Snowing
This is out my back door, with snow sticking to the window. What's falling now is smaller and starting to look more like rain or sleet. Charming.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th February 2025 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
window
,
door
,
winter
,
shed
,
bw
,
garden shed
