Previous
Grilled Cheese with Holes by spanishliz
Photo 994

Grilled Cheese with Holes

I noticed the holes in the bread before devouring my sandwich.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact