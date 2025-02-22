Previous
The Second Mouse...
The Second Mouse...

Terry Pratchett apparently made this statement in one of his Discworld novels, and it sounds like him!
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags
LOL! Probably because the first mouse sprung the trap. =)
February 22nd, 2025  
Liz Milne
@marlboromaam
That's what I thought too!
February 22nd, 2025  
Mags
@spanishliz 😉
February 22nd, 2025  
