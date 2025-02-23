Previous
Squirrel Checking for Peanuts by spanishliz
Photo 998

Squirrel Checking for Peanuts

This chap (a different squirrel to the one in my main photo) was checking the peanut shells to see if any were still full.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Aww! I'm sure you put more peanuts for it. =)
February 23rd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam
I did 🐿️
February 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@spanishliz 👍🏻
February 23rd, 2025  
