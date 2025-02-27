Previous
Ontario Election Day! by spanishliz
Ontario Election Day!

Walked in the snow and slush to get to my polling station, which luckily was in the church hall beside this shed, not in the little shed itself!
Mags ace
That's such a cute little shed!
February 27th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@marlboromaam It’s rather sweet isn’t it?
February 27th, 2025  
