X Marks the Spot by spanishliz
Photo 1009

X Marks the Spot

The spot where the sun is trying to break through the clouds, is what I mean. This was yesterday, and it wasn't too successful then. There was a bit more sunshine today but it was very windy.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
