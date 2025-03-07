Sign up
Photo 1009
X Marks the Spot
The spot where the sun is trying to break through the clouds, is what I mean. This was yesterday, and it wasn't too successful then. There was a bit more sunshine today but it was very windy.
7th March 2025
Liz Milne
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
wires
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
cold
,
x
