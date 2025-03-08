Spring Forward

Previous
Daylight Saving Time starts hereabouts tonight, when many people are asleep (though usually not me). These clocks at my sister's seem rather confused...
Jessica Eby ace
Oooh, right... thank you for the reminder!
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Interesting clocks!
March 9th, 2025  
