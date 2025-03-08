Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1010
Spring Forward
Daylight Saving Time starts hereabouts tonight, when many people are asleep (though usually not me). These clocks at my sister's seem rather confused...
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6712
photos
48
followers
60
following
276% complete
View this month »
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
Latest from all albums
1314
1007
1008
2470
2471
1009
2472
1010
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st June 2024 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
change
,
clocks
,
daylight saving
,
spring forward
Jessica Eby
ace
Oooh, right... thank you for the reminder!
March 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Interesting clocks!
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close