New Pup on the Block by spanishliz
Photo 1019

New Pup on the Block

I met Olive this evening. She's a real sweetheart.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Aww! I'm such a sucker for hound dog and a puppy too! ❤️
March 18th, 2025  
amyK ace
So cute
March 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
March 18th, 2025  
