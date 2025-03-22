Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1024
Patient Pigeon
I did put out some seed, right after I took this photo. All this was yesterday, because today's been wet and windy and I've not taken many photos. (I did put food out again, of course.)
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6749
photos
48
followers
60
following
280% complete
View this month »
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
Latest from all albums
527
1022
2484
1319
2485
1023
1024
2486
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st March 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
Mags
ace
Sweet capture of one of your pets. =)
March 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
March 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close