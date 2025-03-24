Previous
Surprise! by spanishliz
Photo 1025

Surprise!

Look what greeted me this morning! It's mostly gone again now, but really!
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
When I was a child with my grandparents in North Carolina, I remember snow at Easter time. =) It's lovely.
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact