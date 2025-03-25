Previous
Mufasa on His Lookout Perch by spanishliz
Photo 1026

Mufasa on His Lookout Perch

I met Mufasa a little while ago when he was outside with his humans. His perch is attached to the inside of the window so he can survey his kingdom.
Liz Milne

