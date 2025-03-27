Sign up
Previous
Photo 1028
It's Opening Day!
This blue jay came for peanuts this morning, likely knowing that his namesake Toronto Blue Jays are opening their 2025 season at home today!
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th March 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
baseball
,
blue jay
