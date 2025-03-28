Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1029
Swan Pond
My sister and I walked along the bayshore trail for a little way this afternoon, and spotted this fellow in a pond/wetland area off to the side. He'd put his head under for ages, pop up and swallow, then in would go the head again.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6762
photos
48
followers
60
following
281% complete
View this month »
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Latest from all albums
1027
2490
1320
1321
1028
2491
2492
1029
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th March 2025 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pond
,
swan
,
wetland
,
ndao33
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close