Photo 1034
Western Omelette with Cheese
A dear friend treated me to lunch today, and she and I both opted for the same thing! I cleared my plate!
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd April 2025 11:59am
Tags
food
,
eggs
,
lunch
,
western
,
omelette
,
omelet
,
bld-38
,
home fries"s
