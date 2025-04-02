Previous
Western Omelette with Cheese by spanishliz
Photo 1034

Western Omelette with Cheese

A dear friend treated me to lunch today, and she and I both opted for the same thing! I cleared my plate!
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact