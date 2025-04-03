Sign up
Photo 1035
Grey Squirrel Came for Peanuts
I hadn't seen anything but black squirrels for quite some time, till this chap turned up this morning.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd April 2025 9:48am
Tags
squirrel
,
peanuts
,
ndao33
