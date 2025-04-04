Sign up
Wind-Blown Pigeon
You can just see where the wind is ruffling this guy's feathers. He was waiting when I went out with seeds just now.
4th April 2025
Liz Milne
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th April 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
April 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful closeup and details!
April 4th, 2025
