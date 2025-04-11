Sign up
Previous
Photo 1043
Usual Suspects
They were waiting for me again.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6808
photos
49
followers
61
following
285% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th April 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
seeds
,
pigeons
Mags
ace
Aww! Did they say thank you in their own way. =)
April 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
April 12th, 2025
