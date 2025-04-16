Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1048
You Can Do More Good
For the current album cover challenge. My details:
Artist: The Hidden (random article about a 2005 film)
Album: You Can Do More Good
Quote: The sole advantage of power is that you can do more good.
Baltasar Gracian, The Art of Worldly Wisdom, 1647
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6826
photos
49
followers
61
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Latest from all albums
1046
1339
1340
1047
534
2510
2511
1048
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collageable
,
albumcoverchallenge161
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close