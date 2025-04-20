Sign up
Previous
Photo 1051
I Think It's a Grackle
I took three photos of this bird, sitting on my shed roof, and got six suggestions as to identity from my phone. Of those, grackle seems the most likely.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
roof
,
shed
,
grackle
Mags
ace
Very nice capture!
April 20th, 2025
