I Think It's a Grackle by spanishliz
I Think It's a Grackle

I took three photos of this bird, sitting on my shed roof, and got six suggestions as to identity from my phone. Of those, grackle seems the most likely.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Very nice capture!
April 20th, 2025  
