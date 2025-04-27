Sign up
Previous
Photo 1057
Enjoying a Lovely Day
It was nice enough to sit outside for a little while, and this pigeon was only one of the visitors who arrived whilst I did.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th April 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
,
ndao34
