Photo 1058
Robin on a Railing
Spotted as I was walking home from voting in the federal election.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th April 2025 2:14pm
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
robin
