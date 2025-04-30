Sign up
Previous
Photo 1060
Toast?
Somebody left this on my window ledge. I'm guessing one of the squirrels. If I am lucky I might get a shot of the retrieval of the morsel.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th April 2025 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
food
,
screen
,
toast
,
ledge
