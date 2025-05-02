Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
He Was Waiting
I didn't disappoint friend pigeon, either.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
iPhone Fun
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
2nd May 2025 9:35am
Tags
nature
seeds
peanuts
pigeon
