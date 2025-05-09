Sign up
I Still Have Rhubarb!
I thought the rhubarb that grew in my backyard garden had given up, but it seems there's still a bit to be found. I seldom do anything with it, though sometimes my neighbour or another friend has taken it to make jam (with my permission, of course).
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
plant
,
leaf
,
rhubarb
