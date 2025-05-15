Previous
Raindrops by spanishliz
Photo 1075

Raindrops

Here's another attempt at my get pushed challenge from Mary @mcsiegle this time inspired by John Falconer's https://365project.org/johnfalconer/2022/2025-05-11 . I didn't manage a starburst...
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
294% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Hi Mary @mcsiegle here's another attempt, using a different favourite as inspiration.
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact