Photo 1077
Siri Says It's Mugwort!
Alternatively it's motherwort or leonorus! Anyone more certain than Siri is? It's growing in my back yard, whatever it is.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
plant
,
greenery
,
nomowmay-25
