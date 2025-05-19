Previous
Abstract Lilac by spanishliz
Abstract Lilac

Here's another response to @mcsiegle Mary's challenge to do an abstract photo of my lilac. This is done with Style Transfer's "Blue" filter.
Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Liz Milne ace
Here's another one Mary @mcsiegle
May 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
May 19th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
This is definitely more abstract than your “less abstract” shot. Mission accomplished!
May 19th, 2025  
