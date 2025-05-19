Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Abstract Lilac
Here's another response to
@mcsiegle
Mary's challenge to do an abstract photo of my lilac. This is done with Style Transfer's "Blue" filter.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6940
photos
48
followers
62
following
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Latest from all albums
1373
1078
2543
103
543
1079
1298
2544
Tags
abstract
,
lilac
,
styletransfer
,
getpushedspanishliz
,
get-pushed-668
,
stblue
Liz Milne
ace
Here's another one Mary
@mcsiegle
May 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
May 19th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
This is definitely more abstract than your “less abstract” shot. Mission accomplished!
May 19th, 2025
