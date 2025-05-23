Previous
What Long Eyelashes! by spanishliz
What Long Eyelashes!

Spotted this car in a parking lot, couldn't resist a picture of the "eyes". (Used Snapseed to eradicate license plate.)
Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
