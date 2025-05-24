Sign up
Photo 1084
Cards
Something silly for the mundane challenge, again something indoors because it is still raining...
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cards
,
numbers
,
playing cards
,
mundane-numbers
