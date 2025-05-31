Previous
Raindrops (on Lilac Leaves) by spanishliz
Photo 1091

Raindrops (on Lilac Leaves)

My roses are not blooming, so no raindrops on roses (yet).
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact