Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1095
Creativity
I have used one of my decorated index cards to create this week’s wsl entry. I find the quote very appropriate.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7000
photos
49
followers
65
following
300% complete
View this month »
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
Latest from all albums
1388
550
551
1094
1389
2559
1095
2560
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
iPhone Fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quote
,
icad
,
collageable
,
wsl-15
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close