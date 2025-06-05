Previous
Hidden Tower by spanishliz
Photo 1096

Hidden Tower

You can just see the tower of this unusual house behind the tree. There's always a beautiful display in the garden here. More architecture for Jim R @jnr for the get pushed challenge.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

Liz Milne
Hi Jim @jnr Here's another one!
June 5th, 2025  
Jim R ace
A very nice photo of the building. Certainly meets the criteria of architectural photos; aesthetically pleasing and showing detail. Well done!
June 5th, 2025  
