Previous
Photo 1096
Hidden Tower
You can just see the tower of this unusual house behind the tree. There's always a beautiful display in the garden here. More architecture for Jim R
@jnr
for the get pushed challenge.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Hi Jim
@jnr
Here's another one!
June 5th, 2025
Jim R
A very nice photo of the building. Certainly meets the criteria of architectural photos; aesthetically pleasing and showing detail. Well done!
June 5th, 2025
