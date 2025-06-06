Sign up
Photo 1097
A Friend Is Like an Owl
Spotted this owl on my walk the other day, and found a quote for this week's challenge to go with him.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
statue
,
owl
,
quotation
,
collageable
,
wsl-16
