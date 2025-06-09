Previous
Self-Portrait by spanishliz
Photo 1099

Self-Portrait

For get pushed this week, Kathy @randystreat asked me to do a portrait or self-portrait. Played around with the "portrait" setting on my phone, a lot, and decided I like this one.
9th June 2025

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Hi Kathy @randystreat Here's my first attempt (actually it was about tenth, but it's the one I chose to post).
June 9th, 2025  
