Previous
Photo 1099
Self-Portrait
For get pushed this week, Kathy
@randystreat
asked me to do a portrait or self-portrait. Played around with the "portrait" setting on my phone, a lot, and decided I like this one.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
7024
photos
49
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th June 2025 11:12am
Tags
self-portrait
,
portrait
,
selfie
,
get-pushed-671
Liz Milne
ace
Hi Kathy
@randystreat
Here's my first attempt (actually it was about tenth, but it's the one I chose to post).
June 9th, 2025
