Previous
Photo 1101
On the March
This is only a small section of the army of Canada geese that were patrolling by the Bay this afternoon. The young'uns are getting quite big.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th June 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
birds
,
water
,
trees
,
geese
,
bay
,
canada geese
,
30dw-2025
