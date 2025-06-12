Sign up
Previous
Photo 1102
Morning Sunlight
Took this out my office window as the sun was coming out this morning.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7039
photos
50
followers
66
following
301% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th June 2025 6:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
sunlight
,
sun
,
morning
,
sunshine
,
rose of sharon
