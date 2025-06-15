Previous
Photo 1105

This Way Please

This chap showed us (my sister and I) where to go to deposit some electronics for recycling, and then led us back out the way we came, watching for incoming vehicles. The usual way out was blocked by a truck offloading a huge amount of stuff.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Liz Milne

Photo Details

