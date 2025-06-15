Sign up
Previous
Photo 1105
This Way Please
This chap showed us (my sister and I) where to go to deposit some electronics for recycling, and then led us back out the way we came, watching for incoming vehicles. The usual way out was blocked by a truck offloading a huge amount of stuff.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th June 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
recycling
,
men at work
,
people-40
