Previous
Photo 1107
Hard at Work
It's both garbage and recycling day, so the big trucks are out.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7058
photos
50
followers
66
following
303% complete
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
563
564
1106
2572
1402
1403
2573
1107
Views
0
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th June 2025 9:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
recycling
,
truck
,
garbage
,
men at work
,
people-40
