It Tried to Rain by spanishliz
Photo 1112

It Tried to Rain

This was yesterday, as I walked to the store to get bread. It never really rained, and I wouldn't have minded, as a walk in the rain would have been refreshing.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Mags ace
That happens here sometimes. Nicely captured marks from the drops.
June 22nd, 2025  
